Easter impacted again by pandemic, CDC issues new guidelines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second year in a row, Easter is being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year is a little different than 2020, because now some people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while others aren’t.

The CDC’s guidance says if you are fully vaccinated you can gather indoors without wearing a mask, but it’s still encouraged to social distance and wear masks with others not vaccinated. Gatherings are also recommended to be kept small.

Even as the state continues to make progress getting shots into the arms of residents, Kent Hospital Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Laura Forman stresses the importance of incorporating CDC guidance into Easter plans.

“We need to be incredible careful even with these spring holidays,” Forman said.

Rhode Island social gathering limits are currently up to two households indoors and three outdoors.

Forman explained that if you’re fully vaccinated it’s acceptable to mingle with nonvaccinated people in your bubble, but if you’re having a gathering with extended loved ones, masks and social distancing should be a must.

“This is an emotional and difficult thing, but we really need to be staying home, staying distanced and really limiting the number of people we are exposing ourselves to,” she said.

The R.I. Department of Health is asking Rhode Islanders celebrating the holiday with people outside of their household get tested in the days leading up to the holiday.

As for church services, there is currently a capacity limit of 75% in Rhode Island, so reserving a seat might pose to be a challenge. Virtual services are an alternative option.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said more guidance on Easter will be discussed at Thursday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, scheduled to be held at 1 p.m.