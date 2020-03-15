East Providence schools to offer free ‘grab and go’ lunches to students

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence schools will be offering free meals to students this week.

Starting Monday, students can go to the following sites and pick up meals:

East Providence High School, at the student parking lot, from 8:30-10 a.m.

The Carousel, at 700 Bullocks Point Avenue, from 8:30-9 a.m.

Evergreen Apartments entrance, at 15 Evergreen Drive from 8:30-9 a.m.

Pierce Field Stadium entrance, at 201 Mercer Street, from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Freedom Green Park, at the intersection of North Broadway and Centre St., from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Providence schools are also offering free meals to students this week.