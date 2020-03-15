1  of  2
Breaking News
RI now has 20 coronavirus cases; Raimondo gives insurers new orders Gov. Baker announces new COVID-19 command center, reminds public to stay vigilant
Live Now
Gov. Raimondo update on coronavirus at 12 p.m.
Closings & Delays
There are currently 126 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // Local Event Cancellations | Local Colleges & Universities | RI Health Dept. | MA Health Dept. | Track RI Cases | CDC | Sports Impacts | WATCH DAILY: 3 p.m. Coronavirus Update on WPRI.com

East Providence schools to offer free ‘grab and go’ lunches to students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence schools will be offering free meals to students this week.

Starting Monday, students can go to the following sites and pick up meals:

  • East Providence High School, at the student parking lot, from 8:30-10 a.m.
  • The Carousel, at 700 Bullocks Point Avenue, from 8:30-9 a.m.
  • Evergreen Apartments entrance, at 15 Evergreen Drive from 8:30-9 a.m.
  • Pierce Field Stadium entrance, at 201 Mercer Street, from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
  • Freedom Green Park, at the intersection of North Broadway and Centre St., from 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Providence schools are also offering free meals to students this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com