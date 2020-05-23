12 RESPONDS //
East Greenwich Fire Dept. facing staff shortage; 8 out due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Fire Department is facing a staff shortage after one of their firefighters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chief Bernard Patenaude says all of the department’s 34 firefighters were tested for the virus on Tuesday, as is current state protocol.

So far, only two results have come back and one was positive — leading to seven others being ordered to quarantine.

“If we have more positive we don’t know about outside of this group it’ll be more challenging,” Patenaude said.

Chief Patenaude says the other results are expected in the next few days.

The person with COVID-19 displayed no symptoms and is doing well, but the seven others who came in close contact with that person for 15 minutes or longer must quarantine, according to Patenaude.

He says scheduling has become difficult because of the already small size of the department, coupled with three vacant positions they’re already working to fill.

“We’re covering those shifts with overtime personnel. So far the guys are stepping up and taking those shifts so we haven’t had to order anybody. We have to just protect the public,” Patenaude said.

The chief says if more of his men need to quarantine, there is a Centers for Disease Control provision that allows first responders to work if they came in contact with someone who is positive, as long as they wear a mask. But he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

