Dunkin’ holding pop-up vaccination clinics on Iced Coffee Day

(WPRI) — Getting a free COVID-19 vaccine could be just as easy as getting your morning iced coffee from Dunkin’ on Wednesday.

Gov. Dan McKee and the R.I. Department of Health are teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring mobile vaccination units to select locations across the state on Iced Coffee Day — Dunkin’s annual fundraising initiative to support Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

On Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee or cold brew sold at Dunkin’ locations in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts will be donated to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Since its inception in 2010, the annual Iced Coffee Day initiative has raised more than $2 million for the hospital.

“My team has promised that we’d continue to bring vaccines directly to where people are,” McKee said. “We’re excited about this partnership with Dunkin’, such a Rhode Island staple. If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, you’ll be able to get it during your morning routine. We thank Dunkin’ and its local business owners for their contribution to the ongoing #Vaccinate401 effort.”

Locations offering the free vaccine by appointment or walk-up are:

240 Social Street, Woonsocket from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Click here to register)

Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt is expected to attend while the COVID-19 vaccination site is in action. Mayor Baldelli-Hunt is also planning to work the drive-thru window for a bit.

337 Armistice Blvd., Pawtucket from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Click here to register)

Gov. McKee and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien will both swing by the site around 10 a.m.

1592 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Click here to register)

Providence College is sending its mascots for an appearance around 9:30 a.m. and the Providence Bruins’ Samboni will attend around 11 a.m.

Representatives from Hasbro Children’s Hospital will also be there for a check presentation related to another fundraiser for the hospital recently hosted by Dunkin’ and the Bruins.

970 Main Street, West Warwick from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Click here to register)

Jared and Ashley Haibon from ABC’s The Bachelor will be there around 11 a.m. to spend the day working the drive-thru and the counter.

1241 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Click here to register)

University of Rhode Island Basketball coaches David Cox and Tami Reiss will attend and plan to bring free Rhody basketball ticket vouchers to anyone who gets their vaccine on site.