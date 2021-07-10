CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opens at Wickford Junction Train Station

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A COVID vaccination is administered, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opened Saturday at the Wickford Junction Train Station.

It’s part of an effort to reach more residents by making it a quick stop in their weekend.

The clinic offers patients the option of either Pfizer’s two dose vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s one dose shot.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson recipients must be 18 years or older.

State officials said the clinic will continue every Saturday until further notice. You can schedule an appointment on vaccinateri.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/2/2021: Pastor Christopher Abhulime

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community