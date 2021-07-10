Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opens at Wickford Junction Train Station

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opened Saturday at the Wickford Junction Train Station.
It’s part of an effort to reach more residents by making it a quick stop in their weekend.
The clinic offers patients the option of either Pfizer’s two dose vaccine or Johnson & Johnson’s one dose shot.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to people age 12 and older, while Johnson & Johnson recipients must be 18 years or older.
State officials said the clinic will continue every Saturday until further notice. You can schedule an appointment on vaccinateri.org.