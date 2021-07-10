Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic opens at Wickford Junction Train Station

1. General Assembly leaders haven't committed to returning this fall for a special session, but it seems likely they will. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio were able to close the regular session on an unusually placid note in part because they punted on some thorny issues, notably marijuana legalization and police discipline. And as Ian Donnis pointed out on this week's Newsmakers, top lawmakers would much rather wrap up those debates in 2021 than tackle them in the heat of the 2022 election year. On marijuana, Shekarchi sees little urgency. "It doesn’t matter to me if we are the last state in the union to legalize it or we never legalize it," Shekarchi told Kim Kalunian this week. "I need to make sure we do this right." Those comments infuriated some pro-legalization lawmakers and activists, who point out Massachusetts and Connecticut have now both gotten a jump on Rhode Island. Yet on both marijuana and police accountability, Shekarchi insists he will only bring back the House this fall if a State House consensus has been reached. Meanwhile, the Senate has its own reason to return this fall -- judicial confirmations -- and senators could try to add charter schools and American Rescue Plan spending to that agenda. Governor McKee may have done his own part to increase the odds of a fall session when he vetoed a bill to create a statewide Airbnb registry, a measure with strong support among legislators who represent coastal communities. While Shekarchi and Ruggerio shrugged off McKee's other veto of the week -- on utility regulation -- they pronounced themselves "extremely disappointed" in the Airbnb one, adding, "We will be carefully considering our next steps."

2. When historians look back on Gina Raimondo's legacy as governor, they probably won't be giving her high marks for her stewardship of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. Raimondo's first term was dogged by the catastrophic launch of the UHIP computer system, which took years to turn around. And now one of the most high-profile problems of her aborted second term is yet another EOHHS issue, this time the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital. My colleague Eli Sherman has spent months reporting on the hospital system's myriad challenges, and his new in-depth explainer laying them all out should be required reading for Rhode Islanders. As Eli's piece makes clear, Eleanor Slater's problems run even deeper than any single administration, and raise profound questions about how the state should structure services for people who need years -- or decades -- of long-term care. Recall that Rhode Island is the only state in the country that has never built a standalone state psychiatric hospital. Dan McKee is surely frustrated that Raimondo left him holding the bag on Eleanor Slater. But he also has an opportunity, if he wants to seize it, to be the governor who finally rethinks and rationalizes the place.