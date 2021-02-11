Dr. McDonald: Best way to prevent COVID-19 variants is to stop spread

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — During his weekly appearance on 12 News at 4, Dr. Jim McDonald from the R.I. Department of Health explained the best way to prevent the dominance of new COVID-19 variants is to continue to follow state guidelines.

“A lot of viruses mutate, the best way to stop a virus from mutating is don’t let it replicate,” he said.

McDonald added that double masking by putting a surgical mask behind a cloth mask, or using a high quality mask like a KN-94 or KN-95, is one of the safest ways to prevent the spread.

“It’s about protecting ourselves at this point,” he said.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccine, he said while the state continues to focus on residents 75 and older, when it comes to be your turn, the best choice is to get your dose.

“Talk to people you trust and respect, and then make a decision that makes sense for you,” he said. “I think the decision to get a vaccine makes the most sense for everybody.”