Dr. Jha ‘frustrated’ by slow vaccine rollout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dr. Ashish Jha, the work renowned expert on the coronavirus pandemic, said he is frustrated by the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but sees better days ahead.
Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, in a series of Twitter posts Monday blamed the federal government for neglecting to work with states on the final steps of getting vaccines to people.
He said there appears to be no investment or plan in the last mile.
A coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law Sunday by President Donald Trump, which includes $69 billion for vaccine distribution, gave him hope.