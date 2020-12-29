Dr. Jha ‘frustrated’ by slow vaccine rollout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dr. Ashish Jha, the work renowned expert on the coronavirus pandemic, said he is frustrated by the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but sees better days ahead.

Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, in a series of Twitter posts Monday blamed the federal government for neglecting to work with states on the final steps of getting vaccines to people.

So a lot of chatter happening on the slow vaccine roll out



Personally, I'm incredibly frustrated.



Did we not know that vaccines were coming? Is vaccine administration a surprise?



Several complex issues so lets break things down a bit



Warning, this is a bit of a rant



Thread — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) December 29, 2020

He said there appears to be no investment or plan in the last mile.

A coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law Sunday by President Donald Trump, which includes $69 billion for vaccine distribution, gave him hope.