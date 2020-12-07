Dr. Jha advising Baker to tighten restrictions in Mass. due to rising coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WPRI) — Coronavirus cases are spiking in Massachusetts with 4,700 new infections being reported on Sunday.

The data dashboard from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows cases have had a steady increase over the last six weeks — from nearly 500 confirmed cases on Oct. 25, to almost 5,500 last week.

Due to the increase in cases, Dr. Ashish Jha, of Brown University, says Gov, Charlie Baker has to tighten restrictions so the state does not have to shut down.

“Over the last six weeks, it’s become very clear we’re heading toward a bad wave of infections,” Dr. Jha said. “Things have really been getting bad for six-plus weeks. The response from the Governor has been wholly inadequate.”

Up until now, Dr. Jha has praised Baker’s efforts in handling the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

However, last week, Baker indicated that he was not considering making major changes to the state’s restrictions as they relate to things like retail stores, bars and restaurants, houses of worship, or social gatherings. That is what Dr. Jha feels is problematic.

The Massachusetts COVID-19 response command center though says systems are in place to balance public health and the economy.

“Massachusetts is one of the top testing states per capita in the nation, the Baker-Polito Administration recently put stricter guidelines in place including a stay at home advisory, strengthened mask order, and early business closures,” the statement read. “All residents need to do their part to stop the spread of the virus so the commonwealth can keep schools and the economy open.”

One of the biggest impacts of tightened restrictions, especially this time of the year, is on bars and restaurants. Owners dear it’ll be devastating to their momentum id Baker heeds Dr. Jha’s advice and clamps down tighter.

Jarek Mountain, who just opened Yellow Door Taqueria in Boston’s South End at the beginning of the year says the thought of more restrictions makes him both frustrated and fearful.

“We are doing everything asked. We’re following the curfew; we’re following the capacity,” Mountain said. “It would definitely hurt us, especially around the holidays laying off all of our staff would be kind of heartbreaking.”

Currently in Massachusetts, bars and restaurants have to stop serving food and alcohol at 9:30 p.m. and no more than 10 can be seated together.

A statewide curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.