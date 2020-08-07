CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Dr. Fauci, Brown scholars to discuss nation’s challenges with COVID-19

Coronavirus

FILE – In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One of the nation’s top doctors in the fight against COVID-19 is meeting with Brown University scholars Friday afternoon in a virtual event.

Brown School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha is hosting an online forum with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the challenges and responsibilities facing public health scholars during the pandemic.

“There is no one whose expertise is more valuable and more trusted right now than Dr. Tony Fauci,” Jha said. “I’m thrilled he is joining us to share his wisdom about how we fight this pandemic and keep people safe.”

The conversation comes as the world is looking towards finding a vaccine.

Just this week, Fauci said progress is being made with multiple vaccine candidates are in the cue to go through advanced testing.

“Two of them just last week, on July 27, Pfizer and Moderna went to clinical trial phase 3,” he said. “And hopefully in next several months we will know what is safe and effective.”

The event will start at 1 p.m. and you can watch it by clicking here.

Providence

