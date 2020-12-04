Dr. Birx’s future role unclear after meeting with Biden team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she briefed the incoming Biden administration on the state of the pandemic earlier this week, but still isn’t sure where she will be working after Inauguration Day.

In an exclusive interview with 12 News on Friday, Birx said she met with President-elect Joe Biden’s team Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation nationally, which she has been tracking for months as a leader of the White House task force on the coronavirus.

But there is still no answer on the question of whether she will remain a part of the federal team leading the fight against the virus once President Trump leaves office. Biden has already asked her colleague, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to become his chief medical adviser.

“I don’t know what my role will be come Jan. 20,” Birx said.

Birx said she her meeting with Biden team on Monday lasted more than an hour. The discussion largely revolved around what trends she’s seen in the data since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the United States more than nine months ago, she said.

“I was privileged to look at this data every day for the last 280 or 290 days,” Birx said. “It’s important that you really understand it and they asked really good questions about the information presented.”

“I look forward to having additional discussions,” she added.

