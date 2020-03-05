Don’t bring your own cups to Starbucks: Coffee chain suspends discount program due to coronavirus

This June 26, 2019, photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks customers in Canada will soon be able to down fake meat with their Frappuccinos. The coffee chain said Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, that it will soon start selling a sandwich featuring a meat-free patty from Beyond Meat, the El Segundo, California-based company whose patties are already found at other fast food chains. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Those who bring their own cups to Starbucks on their morning coffee runs will need to leave them at home for the time being.

The company announced Wednesday it would be pausing its use of personal cups and tumblers nationwide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said the company will continue to honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup, even though customers can’t use them.

It’s unclear how long the company is suspending the program.

“We will continue to stay close to our partners and local health officials, and we are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams also said Starbucks is stepping up cleaning procedures at all of its company-operated stores worldwide.

Starbucks has given customers who bring in their own cups for new purchases since 1985.

