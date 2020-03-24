Live Now
Gov. Raimondo, state officials update on coronavirus response
‘Don’t be arrogant’: Ohio spring breaker who said ‘if I get the corona, I get the corona’ issues apology

by: Nexstar Media Wire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Ohio student who went viral during spring break after telling a news outlet last week “if I get corona, I get corona,” has apologized.

Brady Sluder posted the apology on Instagram Sunday.

According to Cincinnati.com, Sluder is a graduate of Milford High School near Cincinnati. In a CBS News interview last week, he said: “If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying. We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

It was part of coverage on masses of people flocking to Florida beaches for spring break despite the coronavirus outbreak and warnings from health officials.

In his Instagram apology, he wrote:

“I’ve done a lot of things in my life that I’m not proud of. I’ve failed, I’ve let down, and I’ve made plenty of mistakes. I can’t apologize enough to the people i’ve offended and the lives I’ve insulted. I’m not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don’t be arrogant and think you’re invincible like myself. I’ve learned from these trying times and I’ve felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn’t justify my behavior. I’m simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram

I've done a lot of things in my life that I'm not proud of. I've failed, I've let down, and I've made plenty of mistakes. I can't apologize enough to the people i've offended and the lives I've insulted. I'm not asking for your forgiveness, or pity. I want to use this as motivation to become a better person, a better son, a better friend, and a better citizen. Listen to your communities and do as health officials say. Life is precious. Don't be arrogant and think you're invincible like myself. I've learned from these trying times and I've felt the repercussions to the fullest. Unfortunately, simply apologizing doesn't justify my behavior. I'm simply owning up to my mistakes and taking full responsibility for my actions. Thank you for your time, and stay safe everyone. ❤️

A post shared by @ bradysluder on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

