Donations help homeless woman stay in hotel to self-quarantine

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The kindness of some Eyewitness News viewers has helped a homeless woman remain self-quarantined throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after Judy O’Brien’s story aired last week, a handful of Rhode Islanders reached out wanting to help. O’Brien received donations to pay for approximately one week’s worth of hotel reservations, plus some groceries.

“There is a lot of nice people in the world and they really come together and I never thought this would happen. I’d like to thank all of these people,” O’Brien said Thursday.

Since O’Brien and her disabled son are considered a part of the “at-risk” population, her doctor urged them to isolate to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“They got me right up to my next pay day and after that it will still be a struggle,” O’Brien said.

The state recently launched an initiative called “RI Havens” that provides discounted hotel rooms to frontline workers or low income Rhode Islanders.

The hotel O’Brien and her son are staying at — the La Quinta Inn in Warwick — is participating in the initiative, but O’Brien was having a hard time paying that discounted rate.

Richmond resident James Penman donated $300 toward her hotel room costs after seeing O’Brien’s story on Eyewitness News.

“I think it’s horrendous to be homeless especially given the circumstances in which we were living and I was touched by her blight,” Penman said.

Penman didn’t get the chance to meet O’Brien, but wanted to send her this message:

“Tell her to be brave and stay strong,” he said. “People out here care for her.”

On Thursday, homeless advocates pointed to new data from researchers at University of

Pennsylvania, Boston University School of Social Work and UCLA that projects nearly 800 homeless Rhode Islanders will require some level of emergency care due to COVID-19.

They are now calling for long-term solutions to housing during this crisis.

“In order to truly address homelessness, and the negative health outcomes that are inextricably linked, we must prioritize affordable housing and supportive services,” Caitlin Frumerie, executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement.

When asked about the new data, Governor Gina Raimondo said that the state is working on it.

“We are receiving federal stimulus money that’s exactly what its for, to make sure that we take care of everyone and shore up our system and that includes the most vulnerable,” Raimondo said.

The state is also offering free hotel rooms at the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick, but those are only available for those ordered into quarantine by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

