Doctor: There’s still plenty to learn about coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Growing concern over the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide with the number of cases continuing to surge rapidly.

Doctor Penelope Dennehy, an infectious disease doctor for Lifespan, said past outbreaks, such as the H1N1 and SARS, began the same way.

“It’s not at all a surprise,” she said. “You put enough people together with animals and animal viruses…they usually don’t jump into people, but they can.”

The confirmed cases have been reported in more than 25 countries and have affected more than 24,000 people globally.

Dennehy said while the basics of the potentially deadly illness have been ironed out by world health officials, there’s still plenty to learn about the virus.

“How long people shed the virus, so how long they might be infectious, the degree of which it spreads from one person to another, so there are a lot of unknowns,” Dennehy said.

While there are two confirmed person-to-person transmission cases in the United States, Dennehy said the coronavirus is not similar to SARS.

“It seems to be that the people who are most affected by this are elderly people, people with underlying diseases…SARS seemed to have a broader reach,” Dennehy said.

To deal with the public health emergency, the United States government has made nearly $250 million in emergency funds available to boost domestic testing capabilities.