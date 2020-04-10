Doctor: If Rhode Islanders don’t practice social distancing, ‘it’s going to affect us all’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As we head into another weekend, one local doctor says now is not the time to get complacent when it comes to social distancing.

Doctor William Cioffi, chief of surgery at both Miriam and Rhode Island Hospitals, believes Rhode Islanders aren’t doing enough to flatten the curve, which is putting thousands of lives at risk.

Cioffi understands that social distancing is extremely difficult, but everyone needs to comply with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s orders and stay home.

Below is a message from Cioffi on the importance of social distancing:

“I know the governor and the department of health have been very proactive, yet we’ve got a certain number of Rhode Islanders that don’t want to follow these simple rules and it’s going to affect all of us if they don’t. Even if only 5 to 10% of the population continues to do these things, you know, pick up basketball games in the park together, going over to someone else’s house for dinner and not knowing where those other people have been and what exposures they’ve had, then we won’t flatten the curve. If we don’t flatten the curve, we’re going to overwhelm our hospital resources, and as you probably know at the Convention Center they’re in the process of setting up a 600-bed field hospital. That’s the same size as Rhode Island Hospital; they’re building a new Rhode Island Hospital in a week. That kind of stretching of hospital resources, if we get there because people aren’t following simple rules, is going to affect the outcome for a lot of people. We’re only at the beginning for Rhode Island. I think people are forgetting that because they’re looking around the country or maybe other parts of the world where things may be getting back to normal, but we’re not there yet. A long time ago, I did a set of public service announcements about drinking and driving, and the tag line was: the only thing worse than waking up to my face is not waking up at all. Well, I was wrong. This is worse.” Dr. William Cioffi, Miriam and Rhode Island Hospitals

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

