PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates trend downward, health officials and local governments are once again rolling back their mask-wearing requirements and recommendations.

In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the way it’s tracking COVID-19 at the community level, putting more emphasis on what’s happening at hospitals rather than positive test results, and assigned new risk levels based on that.

People in areas considered to be low- or medium-risk of transmission no longer need to wear masks in public, the CDC said, but those at high-risk due to their location or a medical condition should continue to wear them indoors. Masks are also still required on public transportation.

Under the new guidelines, all of Rhode Island and most of Massachusetts is now considered low-risk, with Hampshire County, Mass., being the lone exception.

Here’s the latest information on masking in those two states:

Rhode Island

March 4 was a significant day in Rhode Island when it comes to masks. The statewide mandate for schools was lifted, however, the final decision was left up to the individual districts. Providence, for example, decided to keep its mandate in place due to low vaccination rates.

The CDC no longer requires masks on school buses or vans, but that decision is also being made at the local level.

Many local colleges and universities have loosened their mask rules as well.

Additionally, Gov. Dan McKee announced on March 4 that the state is changing its recommendations based on the new CDC guidelines, which means for the most part, people don’t have to wear them in public if they don’t want to.

McKee’s statewide “mask or vax” policy, which required most businesses to have patrons wear masks or show proof of vaccination, was lifted in mid-February, but some establishments may still have that requirement in place.

The bottom line: always have a mask handy, just in case.

Massachusetts

The Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) recommends that as of March 1, masks should continue to be worn by certain people and in certain settings.

People who are not fully vaccinated should mask up in indoor public settings, along with people who are at higher risk for serious illness due to age or medical condition, even if fully vaccinated.

While the CDC has said masks are no longer required on school buses, the DPH says they must still be worn on public and private transportation, in health care and congregate care facilities, and at emergency shelters and prisons.