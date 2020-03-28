DMV to open on Saturdays, still enforcing appointment only policy

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Beginning Monday, the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will be open six days a week.

Service continues to be exclusively at the Cranston headquarters. R.I. Department of Revenue Director Mark Furcolo said the DMV will continue taking appointments only. Anyone seeking a walk-in appointment will be turned away.

“We have worked to improve the Division’s operations over many months so that it can serve Rhode Islanders more efficiently,” Furcolo said.

Those checking in for an appointment will not be allowed entry more than 15 minutes prior to their reservation and will be screened before entering.

“With the cooperation of our unionized employees, and the assistance Stonewall Solutions, we have implemented a reservation-based schedule that allows us to open six days a week during the COVID-19 crisis,” DMV Administrator Bud Craddock said. “Our goal is to provide a safe environment for our customers and staff in accordance with Governor Raimondo’s directions regarding social distancing.”

The DMV will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone looking to make an appointment can visit the DMV website to view all available reservation times.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

