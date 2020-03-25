DMV to begin screening visitors before allowed entry

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Wednesday, anyone who visits the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Cranston will be screened by National Guard and law enforcement personnel before entry.

The new verbal screening pilot was implemented for employees at the Cranston branch Tuesday and will now be extended to all Rhode Islanders, according to spokesman Paul Grimaldi.

Grimaldi says the screening is being done out of an abundance of caution and there has been no indication that any employee or visitor has contracted COVID-19.

Here’s a look outside the DMV in Cranston as it opens for business this morning. National Guard screening anyone going in. Visitors have to have an appointment. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/RfdckjTpLy — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 25, 2020

Employees and visitors will be asked if they are experiencing any of the following symptoms: cough, fever of 100.4F or greater, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, chills, runny nose, stuffy nose, and sore throat.

They will also be asked if they have returned from international travel, travel on a cruise ship, or a domestic flight within the last 14 days, and if they have had a known exposure to someone with, or under investigation for, COVID-19.

Responses will determine whether they will be allowed or not allowed to enter the DMV.

Rhode Islanders are reminded that the DMV is only open for reservations.

The screening process will be used as a pilot before it is extended to other Rhode Island Department of Revenue and state agency buildings over the next few days, Grimaldi says.