DMV suspends services at Warren branch; other offices to remain open

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is closing its part-time Warren branch effective immediately.

The branch, located at Warren Town Hall, generally operates two days a week. The decision was made after town administration requested the DMV suspend its services, according to DMV spokesperson Paul Grimaldi.

Grimaldi said the decision was made in an effort to reduce the risk to employees that work in Warren Town Hall, including the police department and other municipal services.

“The DMV will temporarily curtail its service hours at its Warren branch as part of its efforts to minimize exposure to the coronavirus for our customers, our employees and visitors to municipal offices in Warren,” DMV Administrator Walter Craddock said in a statement.

For now, Grimaldi said full-time service will continue at DMV offices in Cranston, Middletown, Wakefield and Woonsocket, as well as at its road test center in Providence.

