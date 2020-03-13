ORLANDO, Fla. (WPRI) ─ Disney theme parks will soon be among the emptiest places on earth.
Both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida are set to close for the rest of the month in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.
Disneyland will shut its gates Saturday, as will Disney World on Monday.
The Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures beginning Saturday through the end of March. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period.
In a statement, the company said Disneyland Resort hotels will stay open through Monday so guests can make travel arrangements. The hotels at Disney World will remain open until further notice.
“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” the statement said.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Disney closes theme parks, halts cruises in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Providence Municipal Court closing due to coronavirus
- How the coronavirus pandemic compares to other viral outbreaks
- Virus testing is a ‘failing,’ leaving cases uncounted
- RI’s coronavirus response having huge impact on local businesses