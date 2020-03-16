Closings & Delays
Diocese of Providence suspending all public Masses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting on Tuesday, Bishop Thomas Tobin announced the celebration of all public Masses and other liturgical services will be suspended in the Diocese of Providence until further notice.

Tobin said the celebration of funerals and weddings may continue but must be celebrated without Mass using approved liturgical forms.

“Every effort should be made to limit the size of the congregation to necessary participants only and the health precautions previously announced by the Diocese of Providence and the State of Rhode Island should be carefully followed,” Tobin said.

Tobin added that churches, to the extent possible, should remain open during the day for personal prayer, devotions and visits to the Blessed Sacrament. Individual confessions may also be heard during this time.

“This is an exceedingly difficult and painful decision, but it is necessitated by our commitment to promote the health and well-being of our brothers and sisters, especially the frail and the elderly,” he said. “That is a moral priority we should all share.”

Coronavirus
Providence

