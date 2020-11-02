Details on ‘scaled back’ RI nursing home, hospital visitation policies to be announced

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you plan on visiting loves ones at one of Rhode Island’s nursing homes and hospitals this week, you may want to double-check the visitor policy.

In a special briefing Friday, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the state would be working with the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the weekend to take a “fresh look” at visitor policies.

“Dr. Alexander Scott and her team are going to work with nursing homes to find that right balance between what is humane and necessary, but also make sure we never see another outbreak in nursing homes,” Raimondo said Friday.

The governor said details on “scaled back” visitation at nursing homes and hospitals were set to be announced sometime this week and would be effective for two weeks.

Friday, Raimondo said while most coronavirus cases were currently among those ages 20 to 40 years old, the increases in hospitalizations are being driven by those 60 to 80 years old.

“The fact of the virus is still the same. The younger and healthier you are, the less dangerous it is,” Raimondo said Friday.

The governor said the concern lied with younger, asymptomatic people spreading the virus unknowingly to their older relatives, who may also have an underlying medical condition that makes them more at risk.

The governor said the announcement did not mean the state would shut down visitation, but there needed to be stricter rules around it for the next couple of weeks.

“There will be exceptions,” Raimondo said Friday. “I understand there’s a need to be with loved ones, but I cannot underscore, there was a time in the spring when I was announcing 20 or 30 deaths a day in nursing homes. We’re not going back there.”

Monday morning, hospital group Lifespan announced it was going beyond the governor’s request.

The hospital group said effective Monday, visitation at all of its hospitals was suspended, but did not note a length of time for the updated restrictions.

As of early Monday, Care New England had not announced a change in its visitor policies.

