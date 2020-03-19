Despite pandemic, no shortage of zeppoles in RI this St. Joseph’s Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic scare them away from supporting local bakeries on St. Joseph’s Day.

Michael Manni, owner of La Salle Bakery, said his employees have been churning out zeppoles, though not as many as they would on any given year.

“Normally, this is a very profitable day for this business, one of the best of the year for us,” Manni said. “Right now, it means serving the community that just needs to feel normal.”

Manni said many of his customers are adhering to social distancing while picking up their pastries, which he is grateful for.

“I’ve yet to see more than five or six people in the store,” he said.

Business may be slower than usual this St. Joseph’s Day, but customers are grateful that they’re still able to get their zeppoles.

“I was a little surprised to see it open, but knowing it was open, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and get some zeppoles,” Mark Morin said.

“All day we’ve been hearing from customers, ‘Thank you for being open, it’s the only normal part of my day because my whole life is upside down,'” Manni added.

