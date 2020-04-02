Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – 9 p.m. Update
Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Demand for ‘Meals on Wheels’ service triples due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Meals on Wheels_537537

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With thousands of elderly Rhode Islanders stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, food delivery service Meals on Wheels tells Eyewitness News that they’ve seen a significant uptick in service.

Meghan Grady, executive director of the non-profit organization, said they usually serve roughly 1,200 seniors daily. But Grady said that number has tripled because the number of people opting to stay home has skyrocketed.

“This week, starting Monday, we added an additional 2,500 meals every day,” Grady said. “That brings us to a total of 3,700 meals a day that are being delivered statewide.”

Grady said as the demand for service increases so has the willingness to help. In the past two weeks, she said more than 200 Rhode Islanders have reached out to volunteer with the organization.

Meals on Wheels: Get Involved! »

She said their job is to not only provide a meal for seniors but to also provide a safety check and, because of the outbreak, volunteers are also being told to practice social distancing by calling their clients before their delivery to check on their health status.

“We are also screening all of our seniors for any type of cold or flu symptoms. If a senior exhibits any of those symptoms, we are then leaving the meal at their door,” she explained. 

As of now, Grady said she doesn’t anticipate Meals on Wheels services will be disrupted because of the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” which was passed late last week. The act will provide additional funding for the non-profit to meet the increased need at this time.

“Just knowing that we’re helping keep seniors happy and safe in their homes during this difficult time for our world really makes us proud,” Grady said.

Meals on Wheels: Volunteer | Donate »

The state is also helping the younger population with grocery delivery as well, especially those who are sick or in self-quarantine.

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the state has partnered with Rhode Island-based Roch’s Market to launch a food delivery service to provide groceries to those who can’t leave their house.

“If you’re stuck at home because of the quarantine, we want you to stay at home,” Raimondo said. “But, we want you to eat and be healthy.”

Anyone who would like to access the service can do so online, or by calling 211.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com