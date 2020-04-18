DEM urges residents to stay local, practice social distancing while outside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the weather gets warmer and more Rhode Islanders get outdoors, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding residents to practice social distancing.

DEM Environmental police are working with local police to monitor areas for compliance, such as making sure residents only gather in small groups of five or less.

“During this critical time when we’re all longing to get outside for some fresh air and physical activity, I encourage people to enjoy the outdoors close to home by taking a walk around the block or spending time in their backyards,” DEM Director Janet Coit said. “And for those who plan to go fishing or biking this weekend, we ask that you keep your distance from others and engage in these activities by yourself or with members of your immediate family.”

DEM asks that people be respectful of the environment by properly disposing of masks, gloves, and cleaning wipes into trash cans. They have been receiving complaints from residents finding PPE thrown onto paths and other public areas.

Freshwater Fishing Areas

Certain Rhode Island lakes, ponds, rivers and streams that will allow anglers to follow social distancing rules are now open.

Trout fishing season opened early to eliminate the crowds that traditionally form on Opening Day.

Days will be staggered for angler fishers, parking restrictions will be in place, and all restrooms have been removed from fishing locations.

Bike Paths

All DEM-managed bike paths and state management areas remain open at this time, that includes the Blackstone River Bikeway, the East Bay Bike Path and the Washington Secondary Bike Path.

DEM will be monitoring these areas closely and asks that people avoid these paths if they are crowded and find an alternate place to ride close to home. To avoid crowds, DEM asks people to consider planning a trip in the early morning or late afternoon.

Bike path users must practice social distancing and provide at least 6 feet between themselves and others.

Management Areas

State management areas remain open, but are being monitored closely by the DEM.

People should avoid trails if they are crowded and continue to practice social distancing. Those who arrive at a parking lot that is full should plan on taking their walk back home.

DEM reminds residents to limit travel whenever possible, even for recreational activities.

State Parks, Beaches and Campgrounds

State parks, beaches and campgrounds are closed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DEM asks that the public not drive to parks and beaches, since there is no public parking and the entrances are blocked.

Rhode Islanders who are live nearby, however, can still walk or ride bikes to parks or beaches, as long as they are in groups of five or less and practicing social distancing.

The DEM will patrol these sites and disperse groups of more than five people.

