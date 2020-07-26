DEM closes state beach snack bar after employee tests positive for coronavirus

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has closed the snack bar at Scarborough South State Beach after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spokesperson Mike Healey says the concessions vendor notified DEM of the positive test result at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, prompting the closure. The Rhode Island Department of Health is now investigating and will conduct contact tracing.

The employee who tested positive last worked at the snack bar on Friday, July 24. According to DEM, the beach was closed from July 21 to July 23 due to high bacteria levels.

Healey said the snack bar complies with CDC and RIDOH protocols; plexiglass shields at all points of purchases, employees wearing face masks, and daily cleaning and disinfecting. The concession stand will now undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection before it can reopen.