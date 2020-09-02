CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel/Beach Restrictions    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
DEM: Burlingame State Campground employee tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Wednesday that a vendor that works for Burlingame State Campground in Charlestown has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is part of a three-person team that deep clean restrooms at the campground four times between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

With restrooms being closed to the public while being cleaned, the staff members have had little interaction with the public, and all employees are required to wear face coverings.

When the employee learned they tested positive on Tuesday, they notified the vendor, BA Services, who then notified the DEM. The R.I. Department of Health then contacted the employee to initiate contact tracing.

The employee worked four days while symptomatic and her last shift at work was Monday.

The employee’s two co-workers were tested for the virus on Tuesday and will remain out of work until the results come back.

