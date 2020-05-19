DEM: All state parks are back open; 2 beaches set to reopen next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As of Monday, all state parks in Rhode Island are back open to the public, according to the Department of Environmental Management.

Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all state parks and beaches closed back in March as part of her effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The DEM began reopening state parks last week. DEM Director Janet Coit said the staggered reopening allowed them to ensure that all the necessary steps were taken to prevent overcrowding.

Coit said the DEM recognizes the importance of spending time outdoors.

“Getting outdoors to walk, jog, hike, ride a bicycle, or fish is a healthy way to stay active, spend time with household members, and reduce stress while practicing physical distancing,” Coit said.

Coit said the DEM may close some of the larger parks at 6 p.m. and encouraged Rhode Islanders to not stay at the parks for long periods of time. She also asks that visitors who arrive at a crowded park opt for another location or to return another day.

All visitors must abide by the state’s social distancing mandates and must have a face covering on them just in case.

The following state parks are now open daily:

Beavertail State Park, Jamestown

Black Regiment Monument, Portsmouth

Brenton Point State Park, Newport

Burlingame State Park, Charlestown

Colt State Park, Bristol

Cocumcussoc Park, North Kingstown

Fort Adams State Park, Newport

Fort Wetherill State Park, Jamestown

Goddard Memorial State Park, Warwick

Haines Memorial State Park, East Providence

John H. Chafee Nature Preserve, North Kingstown

J.L. Curran State Park, Cranston

Lehigh High Grove, Portsmouth

Lincoln Woods State Park, Lincoln

Meshanticut State Park, Cranston

Pulaski State Park, Glocester

Purgatory Chasm, Middletown

Snake Den State Park, Johnston

Rocky Point State Park, Warwick

Coit said all playgrounds, athletic courts, sporting fields located at state parks will remain closed for the time being. The Goddard Memorial Golf Course will also remain closed.

While all state parks are back open, only two state beaches, East Matunuck and Scarborough, are slated to reopen on Memorial Day. During her daily briefing Monday, Raimondo said parking lots will be open and parking will be free, though the number of parking spots will be limited.

“This is really a very limited reopening of these two beaches so that if you and your family typically have a tradition of going to the beach on Memorial Day, you can still do that,” Raimondo said. “We want people to go outside, get some fresh air … but all the rules will apply.”

Coit said the DEM hopes to have all state beaches open by the end of June.

