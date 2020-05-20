Live Now
Delta Dental of RI sets aside $1M to help local practices purchase PPE

Coronavirus

Delta Dental_561213

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As dental offices in Rhode Island prepare to reopen for non-emergency services, a local insurance company is helping many practices statewide afford personal protective equipment.

Delta Dental of Rhode Island announced Tuesday that it has set aside $1 million to help all participating dental practices meet the unknown expense of obtaining personal protective equipment. The amount is based on the Delta Dental patient volume at each office.

“We recognize that dentists are working through challenges in ensuring safety for both patients and staff,” Delta Dental President and CEO Joseph Perroni said. “This financial support to help offset the cost of PPE is another way we can assist dentists who provide valuable oral health care to enrolled members of our client accounts.”

In addition, Delta Dental created a reimbursement program for dentists who donated their own PPE to those working on the front lines of the pandemic.

Participating dentists can learn more about the funding by emailing professionalrelations@deltadentalri.com.

