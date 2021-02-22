CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Delayed shipment of 12K+ vaccine doses forces 3 community clinics to reschedule

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center's Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like Rhode Island has been affected by the delay in federal COVID-19 vaccine shipments after all.

Last week’s wintry weather significantly impacted vaccine shipments across the country, delaying the nationwide rollout by three days.

The R.I. Department of Health said last Friday the state had yet to experience any delays locally and remained optimistic that Rhode Island would be spared.

But on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said a shipment of 12,400 Moderna vaccines did not arrive as expected, “as a result of the severe weather that has affected distribution nationwide.”

Vaccine 101: Laying out the facts and dispelling the myths before you get the shot »

The delayed shipment caused a domino effect, forcing three community vaccine clinics scheduled for Tuesday to postpone hundreds of appointments.

East Greenwich Town Manager Andrew Nota tells 12 News that 240 residents were supposed to get vaccinated at the Swift Community Center Tuesday, but it was rescheduled to March 1 because of the delay.

List: RI cities, towns launching COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents »

“Although frustrating, it is no one’s fault and just part of the logistical challenges that can at times plague a mass operation like this,” Nota said in a statement.

The vaccine clinics at the West Warwick and Cranston senior centers have also been rescheduled. The clinic in West Warwick will now take place on Thursday, and Cranston’s clinic was postponed to Friday. All scheduled appointments will occur at the same place and time.

The delayed shipment may also impact some clinics scheduled for Wednesday as well, the Health Department said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

