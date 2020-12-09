CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
COVID-19 hospitalizations still on the rise in RI; 1,232 new infections, 14 deaths reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Rhode Island continues to climb.

The state has reached a new all-time high of 461 hospitalizations, according to data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health.

Of those patients, 42 are currently in intensive care and 24 are on ventilators.

The Health Department also reported 14 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, along with 1,232 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 7.6%.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s next briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.

More to come.

