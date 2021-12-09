PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In recent weeks, Rhode Island has been seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

While this could be anticipated to some degree, with people spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays, Gov. Dan McKee is urging Rhode Islanders to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and help diminish the effects of the winter surge.

McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos are holding a briefing Thursday afternoon to discuss these measures and other topics of the day.

Watch the briefing live using the video player above.

On Wednesday, McKee tweeted out a video in which he asked Rhode Islanders to get vaccinated, get a booster dose if eligible, stay home and get tested when sick, and consider wearing a mask in crowded public places.

“If we don’t take these next six weeks seriously, we risk all the progress that we’ve made together,” he said. “People start bringing their activities indoors and with the Thanksgiving holiday, we did expect an increase in cases, but this is something we need to watch. I’m asking you to continue to do your part.”

McKee has yet to reinstate the indoor mask mandate, but said “all options remain on the table in terms of mitigation strategies.”

At the start of the week, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 infections in Rhode Island was 887 per day. That’s an increase of more than 630 over the past month, however, it’s significantly fewer than the average of 1,321 we had on Dec. 6, 2020, before the vaccine was widely available.

More than 75% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the R.I. Department of Health. While breakthrough cases are possible among those who are vaccinated, health officials told 12 News the data shows people who are not vaccinated are five times more likely to contract COVID-19.

They also announced that the remaining state-run vaccination sites will soon be closing in favor of smaller, community-based clinics.

Hospitals, which were already stretched thin, are starting to feel the impacts of the increased case load. Earlier this week, several intensive care units were at or above capacity.

Rhode Island’s largest hospital group, Lifespan, has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday to give an update on their facilities’ status in terms of the pandemic.

Local schools are also seeing an impact. On Thursday, Burrillville High School and Sarah Dyer Barnes Elementary School in Johnston both shifted to distance learning for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto told 12 News the high school has a “high number of COVID-positive cases and a high level of student and staff absences due to quarantine protocols.”

Julie-anne Zarrella, assistant superintendent of Johnston schools, said about 35% of the enrollment at Barnes is currently impacted, having either tested positive or been identified as a close contact.