COVID-19 hospitalizations hit all-time high in RI; 22 deaths, 982 new cases reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island coronavirus hospitalizations have reached a new all-time high, as the R.I. Department of Health reported Tuesday 444 people with the virus are currently hospitalized.

The newly released health data also showed stark increases in percent positive by week, increasing to 8.9% compared to 6.9% last week. New cases per 100,000 residents by week grew to 846 from 568, while the rate of new hospitalizations by week increased to 427 from 401.

Another 22 people in the state have died after contracting the virus, health officials said. Of the 444 people currently in the hospital, 43 are in intensive care and 25 are on ventilators.

The state also reported 982 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 9.4% on Tuesday, with 10,421 tests administered on Monday. In addition to the new infections, the Health Department added 247 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.