RI closing mass vaccination sites in favor of community-based clinics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is further spreading out its vaccination strategy in an effort to bring sites “closer to home.”

The R.I. Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will be closing down its larger sites in favor of more community-based clinics at schools, churches, senior centers and other locations.

The last vaccinations at the state-run Sockanosset Cross Road site in Cranston will be distributed on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to health officials, while the East Providence Senior Center will shut down on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Health Department says it plans to get around 100 community clinics up and running over the next month, which will be listed at covid.ri.gov/vaccination. Primary and booster doses of the vaccine are also available at many pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

To schedule an appointment, visit C19VaccineRI.org or call 211 or the state’s COVID-19 hotline at (401) 222-8022.

The Health Department’s data shows 75% of Rhode Island’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 655 new infections and no additional deaths, while hospitalizations climbed to 226. That’s the most hospitalizations since mid-February, but it’s fewer than half of what the state had at this time last year, which is before the vaccine was widely available.

The Health Department says people who are unvaccinated are five times more likely to contract COVID-19 and become sick, according to their most recent data.

