COVID-19 hospitalizations top 200 in RI; 6 ICUs at capacity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hospitals in Rhode Island are starting to feel the effects of the recent rise in new COVID-19 cases.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows there are 203 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with 29 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 15 on ventilators. That marks the first time there have been more than 200 hospitalizations in the state since mid-February.

The data also shows that the staffed ICU beds at six hospitals were at or above capacity as of Monday: Roger Williams Medical Center and Kent, Fatima, Newport and South County hospitals were at 100%, while Landmark Medical Center was at 138%.

As for staffed inpatient beds, the state’s hospitals were at 86% capacity, according to the data, with six facilities at 83% of their beds filled or higher.

While the 203 COVID-19 patients represent less than 13% of of the state’s overall hospitalizations, the size of that group has doubled since the end of October.

On Tuesday, the Health Department disclosed that one more Rhode Islander had died after contracting COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 875 new infections and a 6.2% daily positivity rate, with more than 14,100 tests administered the previous day.

The state’s weekly data, which is updated on Tuesdays, displayed increases in every key metric. New hospital admissions increased from 143 last week to 168 this week, while the weekly positivity rate increased to 5.2% and the rate of community transmission rate was up to 583 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.