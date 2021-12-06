RI reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 7 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 infections, new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department reported 1,975 new cases since data was last released on Friday and added 116 to the daily totals prior to that.

The rate of community transmission increased to 558 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which is the highest it’s been since mid-January, the data shows.

Seven more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials disclosed Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,948.

Hospitalizations climbed to 184, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.

The Health Department said it’s actively screening new cases for the new variant of concern, Omicron, but no cases have been announced to date. Over the weekend, a Massachusetts woman who had traveled out of state was found to be infected with the variant.