CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 7 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island continues to see a surge in new COVID-19 infections, new data released Monday by the R.I. Department of Health shows.

The Health Department reported 1,975 new cases since data was last released on Friday and added 116 to the daily totals prior to that.

The rate of community transmission increased to 558 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, which is the highest it’s been since mid-January, the data shows.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Seven more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, health officials disclosed Monday, bringing the death toll to 2,948.

Hospitalizations climbed to 184, with 23 patients in the intensive care unit and 16 on ventilators.

The Health Department said it’s actively screening new cases for the new variant of concern, Omicron, but no cases have been announced to date. Over the weekend, a Massachusetts woman who had traveled out of state was found to be infected with the variant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community