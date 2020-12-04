RI reports 1,326 new coronavirus infections, 13 deaths

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The daily positivity rate in Rhode Island came out to 9.2% on Friday, state health officials announced, with 1,326 new infections reported and 14,478 tests administered on Thursday.

The R.I. Department of Health also said 13 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,413.

According to revised data released on Friday, the state reported 1,404 new cases on Wednesday, which is the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to the 1,325 new infections reported Friday, the Health Department added 91 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

As of midday Friday, 408 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, of which 45 were in intensive care and 29 were on ventilators, according to the Health Department.

During her weekly briefing on Thursday, Gov. Gina Raimondo revealed the state expects to receive 29,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The vaccines will be made available through both Pfizer and Moderna, according to Raimondo, and they will initially be distributed to health care workers and high-risk individuals.

The governor also urged anyone with a health care background to join the fight against COVID-19 as Rhode Island’s hospitals and field hospitals deal with staffing shortages.