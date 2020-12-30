RI COVID-19 data shows 995 new cases, 17 more deaths, over 17K vaccinated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over 17,000 people have been given the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Rhode Island as of Wednesday morning, according to data released by the R.I. Department of Health.

The data also reports 995 new cases of the virus, with 13,060 tests conducted in the prior day. The daily positivity rate is 7.6%.

An additional 17 people have died due to complications from the virus, according to officials, bringing total fatalities in the state to 1,777.

Health officials say the number of people that remain in the hospital with the virus as of midday Wednesday is 426, with 61 patients in the intensive care unit and 47 on ventilators.

Central Falls residents began to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday after the state announced communities hardest hit by the virus would be included in Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.