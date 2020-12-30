Baker to hold coronavirus briefing at noon

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is set to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus situation at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be Baker’s first briefing since his new restrictions went into effect on Saturday.

Many businesses are limited to 25% capacity, hospitals have been directed to postpone nonessential surgeries, and social gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 25 people outside.

The new restrictions are scheduled to run for two weeks. The goal is to prevent the state’s health care system from getting swamped with new coronavirus cases while keeping schools and businesses open.

On Tuesday, the Mass. Department of Public Health reported 3,659 new positive cases and an additional 58 deaths.

There are currently 2,259 patients with the virus in Massachusetts hospitals, with 431 in the intensive care unit.