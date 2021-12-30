McKee, state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 pm

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island records a breaking number of COVID-19 cases this week, Gov. Dan McKee is holding a briefing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The latest spike in cases is creating concerns about students’ return to the classroom on Monday after the holiday break.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

When asked about the possibility for a statewide virtual learning mandate, a spokesperson for McKee said all school districts will be returning in person in the New Year.

It’s unclear at this time whether districts can decide whether to shift to remote learning or stagger students’ return dates like Providence.

The spokesperson said McKee will detail the state’s back-to-school guidelines during the briefing.

McKee is also expected to provide an update on the testing and vaccination efforts in the state.

Rhode Island reported its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever on Wednesday, one day after setting an all-time record, as hospitalizations spike to the highest they’ve been since February.

The R.I. Health Department reported 2,697 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was the second-most since the state started recording data last year.

This comes one day after the state reported a record-breaking number of new cases. The Health Department has since added more cases to that data, bringing Tuesday’s total number to 2,839 (up from 2,379 originally reported).

More Rhode Islanders are getting booster shots, according to the data, with more than 27% of the state’s population having received an additional dose.

Approximately 75% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while nearly 85% is at least partially vaccinated.