CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

McKee, state leaders to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 pm

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — As Rhode Island records a breaking number of COVID-19 cases this week, Gov. Dan McKee is holding a briefing at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The latest spike in cases is creating concerns about students’ return to the classroom on Monday after the holiday break.

12 News plans to stream the briefing live right here on WPRI.com and in the WPRI 12 news app.

When asked about the possibility for a statewide virtual learning mandate, a spokesperson for McKee said all school districts will be returning in person in the New Year.

It’s unclear at this time whether districts can decide whether to shift to remote learning or stagger students’ return dates like Providence.

The spokesperson said McKee will detail the state’s back-to-school guidelines during the briefing.

McKee is also expected to provide an update on the testing and vaccination efforts in the state.

Rhode Island reported its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases ever on Wednesday, one day after setting an all-time record, as hospitalizations spike to the highest they’ve been since February.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

The R.I. Health Department reported 2,697 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which was the second-most since the state started recording data last year.

This comes one day after the state reported a record-breaking number of new cases. The Health Department has since added more cases to that data, bringing Tuesday’s total number to 2,839 (up from 2,379 originally reported).

More Rhode Islanders are getting booster shots, according to the data, with more than 27% of the state’s population having received an additional dose.

Approximately 75% of Rhode Island’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a 12 News analysis of CDC and Health Department data shows, while nearly 85% is at least partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community