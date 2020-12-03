RI expects to have 29,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses by Christmas; Raimondo briefing at 1 pm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island anticipates it will receive 29,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a source with direct knowledge tells 12 News.

The vaccines will be those developed by both Pfizer and Moderna, which the state expects will first be distributed to health care workers.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to discuss the vaccines further during her weekly briefing at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Raimondo’s office said she also plans to talk about what was seen over the Thanksgiving holiday and provide an update on testing and hospitalizations.

Thursday’s briefing will be the first time Rhode Islanders hear from the governor since the start of her two-week pause.

Raimondo said the pause, which runs through Dec. 13, is intended to reduce community transmission of the coronavirus by dialing down and reducing social gatherings. She said the restrictions are key to stemming the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Two gyms in Rhode Island had members coming and going on Wednesday, despite receiving a $500 fine and an order from the state to close. All gyms and fitness centers were ordered to shut down for the duration of the pause.

On Wednesday, the R.I. Department of Health reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,391.

Data from the Health Department showed 1,032 new infections and a daily positivity rate of 8.3%, with more than 12,300 coronavirus tests administered the previous day.

As of midday Wednesday, 408 COVID-19 patients were in Rhode Island’s hospitals, of which 45 were in intensive care and 23 were on ventilators.