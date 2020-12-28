COVID-19: RI reports 3,416 new cases, 38 deaths since Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 38 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19 since data was last reported Wednesday, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The Health Department released five days of data at once on Monday following the Christmas holiday.

Overall, the numbers show a continued decline in new cases since the single-day peak of 1,639 back on Dec. 3. The department said 3,416 new infections were detected over the past five days, with just 226 on Christmas, a day when total tests hit their lowest level in over two months.

Rhode Island’s reported coronavirus death toll now stands at 1,742 since the start of the pandemic. December has been the second-deadliest month so far, with 356 COVID-19 deaths, behind only the 463 deaths reported in May.

Hospitalization data has not yet been updated but is expected to be released later Monday.

Roughly 12,000 Rhode Islanders have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the data.

Additionally, CVS Health started administering Pfizer’s vaccine to residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Rhode Island on Monday. First responders have started receiving the vaccine.

Gov. Gina Raimondo had her last coronavirus briefing of 2020 last week — no briefing will be held this week — and stressed that everyone needs to be careful over the next few weeks.

To further limit the spread of the virus, Raimondo and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott urged people to get tested twice between now and the end of the year.

Testing is now available to all Rhode Islanders through portal.ri.gov, and Raimondo said it’s a “simple, concrete, live-saving thing that you can do.”