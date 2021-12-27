CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Guidance
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Here’s where to get tested, vaccinated in RI this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Omicron variant surging, the demand for vaccinations and testing continues to rise.

It’s been nearly impossible to find rapid tests in pharmacies in recent weeks and equally tough to find appointments at the state-run sites in Rhode Island.

That should improve as a new testing site is set to open Monday morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Providence. The site will be open 7-days a week, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

There are also appointments available this week at the Barrington Shopping Center, Blackstone Valley Community Healthcare, the old Benny’s in Bristol, and the East Providence Senior Center.

More testing sites are available online at portal.ri.gov, or you can call (401) 222-8022, or go through your health care provider. 

Sign up for a test » | Find a testing site near you »

Some communities are also offering rapid testing on specific dates and times.

Testing is also being offered at retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, as well as at respiratory clinics statewide.

For those looking to get vaccinated, or get a booster shot, appointments are available at the East Providence POD, Sockanosset Cross Road, McCoy Stadium, and more.

Test appointments can be made online at vaccinateri.org or by calling 844-930-1779.

Find a Vaccination Clinic Near Me »

Select independent pharmacies are posting their appointments on VaccinateRI.org.

Rhode Islanders can also get vaccinated at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens or supermarkets like Stop & Shop and Walmart.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community