Here’s where to get tested, vaccinated in RI this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the Omicron variant surging, the demand for vaccinations and testing continues to rise.

It’s been nearly impossible to find rapid tests in pharmacies in recent weeks and equally tough to find appointments at the state-run sites in Rhode Island.

That should improve as a new testing site is set to open Monday morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Providence. The site will be open 7-days a week, according to Gov. Dan McKee.

🚨New COVID-19 testing site opening on Monday 12/27.



📍St. Joseph Hospital

21 Peace St. Providence



📆 Open 7 days a week

🧪 Rapid testing by appointment only

💻 Schedule an appointment now at https://t.co/3HCKszqNfw — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 24, 2021

There are also appointments available this week at the Barrington Shopping Center, Blackstone Valley Community Healthcare, the old Benny’s in Bristol, and the East Providence Senior Center.

More testing sites are available online at portal.ri.gov, or you can call (401) 222-8022, or go through your health care provider.

Some communities are also offering rapid testing on specific dates and times.

Testing is also being offered at retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, as well as at respiratory clinics statewide.

For those looking to get vaccinated, or get a booster shot, appointments are available at the East Providence POD, Sockanosset Cross Road, McCoy Stadium, and more.

Test appointments can be made online at vaccinateri.org or by calling 844-930-1779.

Select independent pharmacies are posting their appointments on VaccinateRI.org.

Rhode Islanders can also get vaccinated at pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens or supermarkets like Stop & Shop and Walmart.