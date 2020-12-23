COVID-19: RI Health Dept. reports 26 deaths, 879 new positive cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 7,000 people in Rhode Island have now received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data released Wednesday by the R.I. Department of Health.
The efforts so far have been focused on immunizing frontline health care workers, but residents and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will start getting vaccinated next week.
Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said the state expects to receive roughly 35,000 more doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines by the end of this week.
Twenty-six more people in the state have died after contracting the disease, the data shows, bringing the reported death toll from the pandemic up to 1,704.
The Health Department also reported a daily positivity rate of 5.1% for Wednesday, with 879 new infections detected and 17,279 tests administered the previous day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 442, with 54 patients in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.
According to the Health Department, there will be limited availability at state-run testing sites on Thursday (Christmas Eve) while those sites will all be closed on Friday for Christmas.
