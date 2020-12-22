CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

Raimondo to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Watch the governor’s briefing live on WPRI 12 or streaming live right here on WPRI.com or through the WPRI 12 News app.

Raimondo will likely discuss the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. While the statewide pause was lifted on Monday, social gatherings are still restricted to a single household.

She and state health officials are urging people to keep holiday gatherings small to prevent the spread of the virus. Adults who live alone can get together with one other household if the gathering is five people or fewer, and two households can have dinner together if eating outdoors.

Raimondo also encouraged people to get tested before and after Christmas to protect loved ones. Visit portal.ri.gov to make an appointment or, if you’re asymptomatic, stop by one of the state’s pop-up testing sites.

Raimondo said she was able to lift the pause due to “sustained decreases” in the state’s daily positivity rates during that period.

On Monday, data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed hospitalizations had declined to 429 from an all-time high of 501 last week.

The Health Department also reported 2,352 new infections from Friday to Sunday, along with an additional 45 COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s reported death toll now stands at 1,670.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/16/20: Jaime Sweeney and Krystal Toro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community