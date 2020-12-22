Raimondo to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 pm Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to hold her weekly COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Raimondo will likely discuss the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve holidays. While the statewide pause was lifted on Monday, social gatherings are still restricted to a single household.

She and state health officials are urging people to keep holiday gatherings small to prevent the spread of the virus. Adults who live alone can get together with one other household if the gathering is five people or fewer, and two households can have dinner together if eating outdoors.

Raimondo also encouraged people to get tested before and after Christmas to protect loved ones. Visit portal.ri.gov to make an appointment or, if you’re asymptomatic, stop by one of the state’s pop-up testing sites.

Raimondo said she was able to lift the pause due to “sustained decreases” in the state’s daily positivity rates during that period.

On Monday, data released by the R.I. Department of Health showed hospitalizations had declined to 429 from an all-time high of 501 last week.

The Health Department also reported 2,352 new infections from Friday to Sunday, along with an additional 45 COVID-19-related deaths. The state’s reported death toll now stands at 1,670.