COVID-19: RI reports 2,352 new infections, 45 deaths since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 45 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s reported death toll now stands at 1,670 people.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 2,352 new infections were detected over the past three days. In addition to the new infections, the state added 69 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Health officials said they would provide updated hospitalization data later in the day Monday.

As of midday Friday, there were 459 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 56 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

Rhode Island’s pause was lifted on Monday, allowing certain businesses like gyms and movie theaters to reopen. However, some restrictions remain in effect.

The social gathering limit remains at a single household, including for Christmas. Adults who live alone can get together with one other household, as long as the gathering doesn’t exceed five people. A gathering can consist of two households if everyone eats outside, according to state regulations.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.