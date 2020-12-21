CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

COVID-19: RI reports 2,352 new infections, 45 deaths since Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Another 45 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

The state’s reported death toll now stands at 1,670 people.

Data released Monday by the Health Department shows 2,352 new infections were detected over the past three days. In addition to the new infections, the state added 69 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Health officials said they would provide updated hospitalization data later in the day Monday.

As of midday Friday, there were 459 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 56 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Rhode Island’s pause was lifted on Monday, allowing certain businesses like gyms and movie theaters to reopen. However, some restrictions remain in effect.

Protect Your Household: New guidance starting Dec. 21 (RI.gov) »

The social gathering limit remains at a single household, including for Christmas. Adults who live alone can get together with one other household, as long as the gathering doesn’t exceed five people. A gathering can consist of two households if everyone eats outside, according to state regulations.

Gov. Gina Raimondo’s weekly briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/16/20: Jaime Sweeney and Krystal Toro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community