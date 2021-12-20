RI boosts availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for holidays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With more Rhode Islanders looking to get tested for the coronavirus before traveling and gathering for the holidays, the state is taking steps to increase its capacity.

The R.I. Department of Health announced that a rapid testing site is opening Monday at the Chapel View Shopping Center in Cranston. This clinic will operate seven days a week and by appointment only.

The Health Department said they’ll also be expanding access to rapid testing for asymptomatic individuals at six existing sites:

Barrington Shopping Center

Blackstone Valley Community Health

Cranston Parkade storefront

Rhode Island Convention Center ticket booth

Smithfield VFW

Warwick Shopping Plaza

Appointments for rapid testing are needed there as well.

The state plans to open more rapid testing sites in the coming weeks, according to health officials. The hope, they said, is that increasing the availability of rapid testing will reduce the turnaround times for PCR test results.

There have been persistent reports of long waits to both get a PCR test and get results back, especially with the recent increase in demand.

Last week, the state received 100,000 at-home test kits to distribute to people in the hardest-hit cities and towns.

Testing is also available at some respiratory clinics and retail pharmacies.

Additionally, the Health Department is looking to improve access to the COVID-19 vaccine in advance of the holidays. The state-run sites in Cranston and East Providence, which were slated to close, will remain open at least through the end of the month.

Health officials say a booster dose of the vaccine increases protection against the omicron variant of the virus, and those are now available to everyone 16 and older in Rhode Island.

Those who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can get a booster six months after completing their primary series, while those who got Johnson & Johnson are eligible two months after that shot.