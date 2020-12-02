RI reports 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, 1,032 new infections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from the pandemic climbed to 1,391 on Wednesday with 11 more people having died after contracting COVID-19.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows a daily positivity rate of 8.3%, with 1,032 new infections reported and 12,380 tests administered on Tuesday.

In addition to the 1,032 new infections reported Wednesday, the Health Department added 67 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 408, according to health officials. Of those patients, 45 are currently in intensive care and 23 are on ventilators.

Revised data for Tuesday shows there were 414 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which builds upon the state’s all-time high. (Health officials reported 410 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which was the first time Rhode Island eclipsed the 400 mark since the start of the pandemic.)