CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RI reports 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, 1,032 new infections

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s reported death toll from the pandemic climbed to 1,391 on Wednesday with 11 more people having died after contracting COVID-19.

New data from the R.I. Department of Health shows a daily positivity rate of 8.3%, with 1,032 new infections reported and 12,380 tests administered on Tuesday.

In addition to the 1,032 new infections reported Wednesday, the Health Department added 67 newly disclosed cases to prior-day totals over the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 408, according to health officials. Of those patients, 45 are currently in intensive care and 23 are on ventilators.

Revised data for Tuesday shows there were 414 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which builds upon the state’s all-time high. (Health officials reported 410 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which was the first time Rhode Island eclipsed the 400 mark since the start of the pandemic.)

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community