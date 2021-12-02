RI COVID-19 cases top 900 for first time since January; state doc urges masks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second year in a row, Rhode Island is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases as the weather gets colder and people spend more time indoors, as well as gather for the holidays.

While the 903 new cases reported Thursday are the most in a single day since Jan. 21, the situation overall is still far better than where we were this time last year.

On Dec. 2, 2020, the seven-day average of new cases was 1,046, compared to 569 on Dec. 2, 2021.

At that time last year, the COVID-19 vaccine was still months away from being widely available to Rhode Islanders.

As the daily case counts grow along with concerns about the new omicron variant, public health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated, saying it’s still the best defense against severe illness. People 18 and older who are already vaccinated can receive a booster dose to increase protection.

Four more Rhode Islanders have died after contracting COVID-19, the Health Department disclosed Thursday, putting the death toll at 2,939.

Hospitalizations have also been climbing as of late, with 170 patients in the state’s hospital system as of Thursday. Of those patients, 21 are in the intensive care unit and 13 are on ventilators, according to health officials.

But, as with the new cases, the situation has greatly improved year over year. The current 7-day average of new hospitalizations is 156, compared to 449 on this date in 2020.

While omicron is the new variant of concern, health officials say delta is still fueling nearly all new infections both locally and nationwide.

During an interview with 12 News at 4 on Thursday, Dr. James McDonald, the Health Department’s medical director, said that while getting vaccinated is crucial, he’s also recommending that people start wearing masks again to help stop the spread.

“It’s time to bring those masks back out, especially if you’re out there doing stuff,” he said. “Bring your mask, I think it’ll bring you a long way and do what we can. We’ve got to worry about delta right now because delta is our threat.”

In the above video, Dr. McDonald explains what’s different about the omicron variant.