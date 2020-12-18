RI reports 395 new coronavirus infections, 23 deaths, first vaccination data ahead of 1 pm Raimondo briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will provide an update on coronavirus testing during the holidays, as well as the state’s K-12 testing system, during her weekly briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, according to a spokesperson for the governor.

Raimondo is also expected to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine along with Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the R.I. Department of Health.

Hospitals around Rhode Island started vaccinating frontline health care workers this week after receiving the first shipments from Pfizer.

On Thursday, Raimondo revealed that next week’s anticipated shipment will contain only about two-thirds of the doses that were initially promised.

Later on Thursday, an advisory panel to the FDA endorsed the vaccine developed by Moderna for emergency use.

New data released Friday by the Health Department showed 1,226 people have so far received the first of two doses of the vaccine, marking the first time the state has provided that information.

Another 23 people in Rhode Island have died after contracting COVID-19, according to health officials, bringing the state’s reported death toll to 1,625.

The Health Department also announced 395 new coronavirus infections and a daily positivity rate of 4.4%, with 8,995 tests administered on Thursday. (That’s much fewer than recent weekdays, presumably due to the snowstorm.)

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations decreased to 459, with 56 patients currently in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.

This week’s briefing was delayed by a day after Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott tested positive for the coronavirus last weekend, forcing Raimondo and Chan to quarantine. It’s now been a full week since either was around Alexander-Scott, which is now the acceptable amount of time when coupled with a negative test.

Raimondo’s briefing next week is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22.